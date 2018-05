NEWS

Iran Accused Of Lying: What You Need To Know

Israel has claimed that it has uncovered documents showing Iran's nuclear weapons program. The documents were unveiled by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a presentation made to journalists. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hailed their significance but refused to be drawn into whether they were proof that Iran has contravened the rules of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Here's everything you need to know on how we got here.