Trump's Warning To Iran Over Future Strikes 'Threatens War Crimes'

Donald Trump has warned Iran not to retaliate after the killing of top military general Qassem Soleimani, threatening to hit dozens of historically and culturally important sites in the country if they do so.

In a series of tweets the US president said the country would be hit “VERY FAST AND VERY HARD”, specifically referencing 52 sites that could be targeted by the US military.

His comments came after Iran vowed “forceful revenge” for Soleimani’s death during a Trump-ordered airstrike, which took place early on Friday near Baghdad Airport. The high-ranking general was the commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force and one of the most powerful military figures in the Middle East.

Over the course of three tweets, Trump wrote: “Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime.”

“Let this serve as a WARNING,” the president added, “that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have... targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!”