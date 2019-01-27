Irish Government Rejects Theresa May’s Bid For Brexit 'Backstop' Concessions

Theresa May’s bid to get EU concessions on the Northern Ireland Brexit backstop has been strongly rejected by Dublin.

The Prime Minister has anchored her attempts to try and re-sell her Brexit strategy to Parliament on a push to change the backstop proposals which have been roundly condemned by prominent Leave supporters.

However, Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney firmly insisted the EU was not prepared to accept changes to the deal which is aimed at preventing the return of a hard border.

He told BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show: “The European Parliament will not ratify a Withdrawal Agreement that doesn’t have a backstop in it. It’s as simple as that.

“The backstop is already a compromise. It is a series of compromises. It was designed around British red lines.

“Ireland has the same position as the European Union now, I think, when we say that the backstop as part of the Withdrawal Agreement is part of a balanced package that isn’t going to change.”

In what is likely to be seen as a swipe at hardline Tory Brexiteers, Coveney, the Irish deputy prime minister, told the Press Association that those “misrepresenting” the backstop had failed to produce an alternative to it.