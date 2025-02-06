Here's How Much Iron You Really Need (By Age)

Odiseo Castrejon via Unsplash Are you getting enough iron in your diet?

You might already know that our resting heart rate changes by age ― our blood pressure and the ability to stand on one leg (which some experts consider a great test of both mental and physical fitness) does, too.

Even the amount of times it’s considered “normal” to get up at night to pee increases with time.

So, what about your iron intake?

What’s recommended for each age group?

It’s important to note that, per the NHS, “most people should be able to get all the iron they need by eating a varied and balanced diet”.

Advertisement

These numbers, therefore, shouldn’t correspond to your supplement levels ― for instance, a person who needs 9mg of iron a day should not take a 9mg supplement to meet that need as they’re probably getting enough from their food.

If you suspect you have a deficiency, the NHS advises you to see a doctor to confirm it before taking supplements (especially those with over 17mg of iron).

It’s worth noting menstruating women need more iron than other people as they lose blood roughly once a month.

Advertisement

According to the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, children’s daily iron requirements are as follows:

0–3 months

1.7mg

4–6 months

4.3mg

7–9 months

7.8mg

10–12 months

7.8mg

1–3 years

6.9mg

4–6 years

6.1mg

7–10 years

8.7mg

11–18 years (boys)

11.3mg

11–18 years (girls)

14.8mg

And the NHS says that for adults, it’s:

19+ years (men)

8.7 mg

19–49 years (women)

14.8 mg

50+ years (women)

8.7 mg

Those who are still menstruating after the age of 50 will need 14.8 mg a day.

“Taking 17mg or less a day of iron supplements is unlikely to cause any harm,” says the NHS. “But continue taking a higher dose if advised to by a GP.”

How can I tell if I have iron deficiency anaemia?

Untreated iron deficiency anaemia can lead to an increased risk of illness, and increased risk of heart issues like a faster heart rate and complications with pregnancy and birth.

Advertisement

The NHS says that signs to look out for include:

tiredness and lack of energy

shortness of breath

noticeable heartbeats (heart palpitations)

paler than usual skin

headaches.

If you notice these, you should visit a GP, who will help to find the right treatment for you.