Here's How Much Iron You Really Need (By Age)

You might already know that our resting heart rate changes by age ― our blood pressure and the ability to stand on one leg (which some experts consider a great test of both mental and physical fitness) does, too.
Even the amount of times it’s considered “normal” to get up at night to pee increases with time.
So, what about your iron intake?
What’s recommended for each age group?
It’s important to note that, per the NHS, “most people should be able to get all the iron they need by eating a varied and balanced diet”.
These numbers, therefore, shouldn’t correspond to your supplement levels ― for instance, a person who needs 9mg of iron a day should not take a 9mg supplement to meet that need as they’re probably getting enough from their food.
If you suspect you have a deficiency, the NHS advises you to see a doctor to confirm it before taking supplements (especially those with over 17mg of iron).
It’s worth noting menstruating women need more iron than other people as they lose blood roughly once a month.
According to the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, children’s daily iron requirements are as follows:
0–3 months
- 1.7mg
4–6 months
- 4.3mg
7–9 months
- 7.8mg
10–12 months
- 7.8mg
1–3 years
- 6.9mg
4–6 years
- 6.1mg
7–10 years
- 8.7mg
11–18 years (boys)
- 11.3mg
11–18 years (girls)
- 14.8mg
And the NHS says that for adults, it’s:
19+ years (men)
- 8.7 mg
19–49 years (women)
- 14.8 mg
50+ years (women)
- 8.7 mg
- Those who are still menstruating after the age of 50 will need 14.8 mg a day.
“Taking 17mg or less a day of iron supplements is unlikely to cause any harm,” says the NHS. “But continue taking a higher dose if advised to by a GP.”
How can I tell if I have iron deficiency anaemia?
Untreated iron deficiency anaemia can lead to an increased risk of illness, and increased risk of heart issues like a faster heart rate and complications with pregnancy and birth.
The NHS says that signs to look out for include:
- tiredness and lack of energy
- shortness of breath
- noticeable heartbeats (heart palpitations)
- paler than usual skin
- headaches.
If you notice these, you should visit a GP, who will help to find the right treatment for you.
Iron-rich foods include fortified cereals and bread; leafy greens; meat; fruit like apricots, prunes and raisins; and pulses like beans and lentils.