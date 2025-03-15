Is It Bad To Use Your Laptop On Your Stomach?

Westend61 via Getty Images Experts share whether you should find a new position for your laptop if you're lounging.

After a long day (or week) at work, there’s something so comfy and cozy about lounging on your couch or bed with your laptop propped on your stomach as you binge-watch a show or fall down an internet rabbit hole.

But as relaxing as this setup may feel, is it actually bad for you (or even for your computer)? We asked experts to weigh in on the health and fertility concerns related to placing your laptop on your abdomen or lap for extended periods of time.

Is using a laptop on your stomach bad for your health?

“Regularly placing a laptop directly on your abdomen for extended periods isn’t ideal,” said Dr. Alex Robles, a reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist at Columbia University Fertility Center. “The primary concern is heat exposure, as laptops can reach high temperatures depending on the type of work you are performing on the machine.”

The heat produced by a laptop can cause discomfort and even harm to your abdominal area, as well as to your lap if you place it there.

“It’s actually not good for either ― you or the laptop,” Dr. Christine Carlan Greves, an OB-GYN at Orlando Health, told HuffPost in an email. “The laptop generates heat, and if it’s on your lap, that can absorb the heat and increase the temperature.”

Anyone who’s made an ill-fated attempt to use their laptop outside on a warm summer day knows these devices can easily overheat, which may do major damage.

“Also, there are cases where people have been burned by having the laptop on their laps for extended periods of time,” Greves added.

Another health risk associated with using laptops on your abdomen or lap involves posture. This kind of positioning hardly supports good posture, which can lead to pain.

“Neck, back and eye strain are far and away the most common medical problems related to using laptops,” said family physician Dr. Brintha Vasagar.

Does it affect fertility?

“It is unlikely that the temperature on your abdomen would affect fertility,” Robles said.

The doctors who spoke to HuffPost noted that there are no robust studies linking the placement of a laptop on the abdomen with female infertility. They expressed some concern about male infertility, however, particularly if the laptop moves down into the lap and genital area.

“Anatomically, the testicles are located away from the rest of the body because sperm quality is optimal a few degrees lower than body temperature,” Vasagar said. “The prolonged heat of a laptop placed close to the genitals is enough to raise the temperature of the testicles and theoretically reduce sperm count and quality.”

She emphasised that further studies are necessary to understand the exact amount of heat exposure that would have a clinical impact, however.

“It doesn’t affect females given that the ovaries are not external and protected by the different layers of the pelvis,” Greves wrote. “Males however, have a thin layer of skin over the scrotum instead of muscles, fascia, skin, etc.”

Because testicular function is sensitive to temperature, having a laptop on or near that area could potentially impact sperm count, swimming ability, semen volume and the shape and size of sperm.

“Even modest temperature increases to the scrotal area can temporarily reduce sperm quality and production,” Robles said. “For women, the research is less conclusive. Again, this is less likely if the laptop is on your abdomen rather than your lap.”

Is radiation an issue?

Vasagar noted there are some concerns about laptops as a source of electromagnetic fields, though it’s hard to find or confirm evidence of harm.

“It is unknown what amount of exposure to electromagnetic fields impacts sperm quality, but limited studies support the theory that heavy laptop use could decrease fertility in this way,” she said.

Dr. Rachel Mandelbaum, an OB-GYN and reproductive endocrinology and infertility specialist with HRC Fertility, also weighed in on the radiation emission concern.

“Eggs and sperm are extremely sensitive to ionising radiation, which can cause DNA damage and cellular death,” she wrote in an email. “Laptops, however, do NOT produce ionising or high-energy radiation which is the type of radiation that we are most concerned about with regards to egg and sperm health ― however they do produce non-ionising radiation.”

She highlighted the limits to studying a potential connection between ionising radiation from laptops and health or reproductive issues.

“In general, non-ionising radiation is not felt to pose a great risk to health or fertility, however high amounts of non-ionising radiation or prolonged exposure have not been adequately studied,” Mandelbaum said. “And it is difficult to study this in an isolated cause-and-effect way.”

What if you’re currently pregnant?

“Laptops have not been shown to negatively impact the developing foetus,” Vasagar said.

Although most experts seem to agree on that point, some have expressed concerns about potential issues as a result of the heat.

“[I]ncreasing foetal baseline temperature is bad for a growing foetus and has been related to some neonatal issues,” said Dr. Shahin Ghadir, a reproductive endocrinology and fertility specialist with HRC Fertility. That being said, a laptop on your belly wouldn’t necessarily generate enough heat to increase the foetal temperature. Still, it doesn’t hurt to be cautious.

“I would advise against placing laptops directly on the abdomen during pregnancy,” Robles said. “While there’s no definitive evidence proving harm, it’s a reasonable precautionary measure. I would recommend avoiding any unnecessary heat exposure to the abdomen.”

So, what should you be doing with your laptop?

If you regularly place your laptop on your stomach or lap, you might want to reconsider this habit for the sake of your posture, neck and back. Depending on your fertility-related goals or situation, that could be another reason.

“If you do it very rarely then don’t stress. However if it’s your routine activity, I’d recommend putting the laptop on a desk or table instead whether you’re pregnant or not,” Greves wrote, adding that this is the safest option “if it’s for an extended period of time, if you’re pregnant, or if you’re wanting to limit your risk of damage to sperm.”

A lap desk or laptop cooling pad can be a good compromise if your access to work surfaces is limited. These products help create a barrier that reduces direct heat transfer, thereby preventing potential negative effects on male fertility.