Is It Too Soon To Have A Buck's Fizz? The Things You Only Know If You're Working Christmas Eve

You’ve woken up on the 24 December and instead of spending the day getting drunk on the sofa you’ve remembered your boss is expecting you in work today.

This decision might have made sense several weeks ago when you agreed to work this shift, but now you are dreaming of mince pies and staying in bed.

Here are the 14 things you only know if you’re working on Christmas Eve - we stand in solidarity.

1. Trying To Remember Why You Volunteered For This Shift