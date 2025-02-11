Isla Fisher Speaks Out About Sacha Baron Cohen Divorce For The First Time

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher in Australia for the 2021 Oscars, which took place at various different locations due to Covid via Associated Press

Isla Fisher has spoken out for the first time about her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen.

Just under a year ago, Isla and Sacha announced that they had parted ways after more than 20 years of marriage.

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage,” the pair said in a joint statement, accompanied by pictures of them in matching tennis outfits.

“We have always prioritised our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher announce divorce:



Over the weekend, The Times published an interview with the Australian performer, in which she spoke more in depth about her newly-single life.

“It’s the most difficult thing that I’ve been through and I’ve learnt so much about myself in the process,” she said of the divorce.

The Confessions Of A Shopaholic star continued: “I never imagined my family being separated but we are committed and loving parents.”

Praising the women closest to her for helping her through the turbulent stage of her life, Isla added: “The female relationships that I cultivated in our business, those women have been there for me.

“I’m actually going to get emotional. I’m sitting here today because of them. I’ve learnt so much about the power of female friendship and I’ve just learnt that I do have resilience, who I am outside of a partnership, and what my values are. It’s been this expansive learning curve.”

Isla Fisher at the premiere of Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy via Associated Press

Later this week, Isla’s latest film Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy hits UK cinemas.

Isla is joining the Bridget Jones franchise as Rebecca, a new neighbour of the title character, joining returning cast members like Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant, Sally Phillips, Shirley Henderson and James Callis.

