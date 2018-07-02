Google Fairbridge Road in Islington, north London, where a 14-year-old was found with stab wounds on Sunday

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the stabbing of a 14-year-old in north London on Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police apprehended a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old male in north London on Monday morning.

Both are being held in custody at a north London police station, the Met said.

The arrests came after police and London’s Air Ambulance were called to Fairbridge Road, Islington, at 6.50pm on Sunday to reports of an injured male.

A 14-year-old boy was found suffering from a number of stab wounds and was taken to an east London hospital where he remains today in a serious but stable condition.