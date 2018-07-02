Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the stabbing of a 14-year-old in north London on Sunday.
The Metropolitan Police apprehended a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old male in north London on Monday morning.
Both are being held in custody at a north London police station, the Met said.
The arrests came after police and London’s Air Ambulance were called to Fairbridge Road, Islington, at 6.50pm on Sunday to reports of an injured male.
A 14-year-old boy was found suffering from a number of stab wounds and was taken to an east London hospital where he remains today in a serious but stable condition.
The teenager’s family has been informed of the stabbing, the Met police.
An 11-year-old boy initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder was later de-arrested and released from custody, with no further action being taken, the Met said on Monday.
The motive for the stabbing is not yet clear, with officers keeping an “open mind”, a statement from the Met reads.
Anyone who witnessed this incident but has not yet spoken with police is urged to call Central North Command Unit quoting reference CAD7206/1JUL or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.