'Isn't That A Bit Weird?' Suella Braverman Clashes With Sophy Ridge Over Her Rwanda 'Obsession'

Suella Braverman has denied it is “a bit weird” that her “dream” is to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda.

The home secretary made the controversial remark at last year’s Tory Party conference in Birmingham.

She said: “I would love to have a front page of the Telegraph with a plane taking off to Rwanda. That’s my dream, it’s my obsession.”

Appearing on Sophy Ridge on Sunday this morning on Sky News, Braverman was reminded of what she had said.

Ridge said: “Do you think that sounds a bit weird? That it’s you dream, your obsession, to see a plan taking off to Rwanda?”

Braverman replied: “I make no apology. I care very passionately about stopping the boats - just like the prime minister does, just like the vast majority of British people.”

It is almost a year since the government announced its Rwanda scheme, but so far not a single migrant has been sent to the African country from the UK.

Braverman also repeatedly refused to repeat claims by Home Office sources that the first flights could take off by the summer.

Asked directly if it would happen, the home secretary said: “We are making very steady progress.”

Ridge then said: “Will they take off by the summer?”

Braverman replied: “I’m not going to give a deadline when flights will take off. We have got to be realistic.

“We’ve had a very strong victory in the High Court at the end of last year on Rwanda. We’ve not introduced legislation. We now want to move as quickly as possible to re-locate people from the UK to Rwanda.”

Braverman also refused to confirm reports that the government is planning to use barges to house aslyum seekers while their cases are being processed.

