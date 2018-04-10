Israel’s Labor Party has cut ties with Jeremy Corbyn’s office after accusing the Labour leader of hostility towards Jews and allowing “anti-Semitic statements and actions”.

In a highly-critical letter, Avi Gabby, chair of the Labor Party of Israel, said the party would have no further relations with Corbyn’s office while the issues of anti-Semitism in UK Labour fail to be “adequately” tackled.

Gabby also accused Corbyn of “very public hatred” of the security policies of the Middle Eastern country.

The letter comes two weeks after Jewish groups held a demonstration outside Parliament to protest against Corbyn’s perceived lack of action in tackling anti-Semitism among some Labour supporters.

Corbyn has admitted there are “pockets of anti-Semitism” in the party, but a date has yet to be set for a planned meeting with the Jewish Leadership Council (JLC) and the Board of Deputies of British Jews to discuss the issue.

The letter read: “It is my responsibility to acknowledge the hostility that you have shown to the Jewish community and the anti-Semitic statements and actions you have allowed as Leader of the Labour Party UK. This is in addition to your very public hatred of the policies of the Government of the State of Israel, many of which regards the security of our citizens and actions of our soldiers – policies where the opposition and coalition in Israel and aligned.”

It adds: “While there are many areas where our respective parties can and will cooperate, we cannot retain relations with you, Leader of the Labour Party UK, while you fail to adequately address the anti-Semitism within Labour Party UK.”