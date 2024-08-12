Israeli Spokesperson's Furious Clashes With Broadcasters Over Deadliest School Strike In Gaza Yet

Jayne Secker and Israeli government spokesperson David Mencer Sky News

Sky News’ Jayne Secker and the BBC’s Mishal Husain both had rather awkward interviews with an Israeli spokesperson David Mencer this morning.

The broadcasters were asking the Israeli representative about his country’s latest strike on Gaza over the weekend, in the deadliest attack on a school in the territory yet.

Israel claims 19 members of Hamas were killed, while Palestinian officials say at least 80 people were killed and the charity Save The Children says more than 100 were killed, including children and people gathered for morning prayers.

Journalists have not been able to travel to Gaza without Israel’s approval since October 7, meaning it is hard to get an independent verification on the impact of such attacks.

As Secker pressed him over the discrepancies in the number of casualties reported, Mencer claimed that Israel is winning in the military terms of the war – but losing the PR battle.

“It is Hamas who is responsible for any civil casualties in Gaza,” he said. |They’re not upset there were civil casualties, they wish there were 10 times more because it’s a key part of their strategy.”

Secker said: “You seem to be dismissing the deaths of 81 people as a PR coup for Hamas.”

He said it was “quite offensive” to say that, adding: “There aren’t any 81, that’s the truth of the matter.”

“That is not what charities are saying there,” Secker reminded him.

Mencer said it was “incumbent” for international media to look into these cases because “Hamas have a history of lying”.

Secker hit back: “It would help if the international journalists were allowed in by Israel, then we would be able to give independent verification, but you don’t allow us so we can’t.”

David Mencer said: “Jayne. That’s what we call a drive-by, allow me to respond to that when you make that accusation. This has been one of the most reported conflicts ever–”

The presenter cut in: “But not freely by the international media. The international media are allowed in, accompanied by Israel, on a very very limited trip.”

Mencer said: “It is a very very dangerous warzone. For the safety of these journalists – we are keeping them out, but we will let them in –”

“That’s a decision that you’ve just acknowledged. You are keeping them out,” the presenter replied.

Mencer argued there was widespread reporting on the war, saying: “The story is getting out! You see them on your screens every single moment of every single day. So the story is getting out! So this idea that it isn’t getting out is ridiculous.”

“But it’s hard because if I say a fact and you say it’s Hamas, we can’t independently verify it because you won’t let us in so it becomes a circular argument, doesn’t it?” Secker replied.

Mencer also used the interview to claim Israel was just a “stopgap” for Iran and its allies “on its way over to you” in the UK.

“Because Iran hates the West, they hate democracies,” he said.

"Iran hates the West, they hate democracies," Israeli government spokesman @DavidMencer tells @JayneSeckerSky as Iran holds military drills amid rising tensions.https://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/N5URIfuT6r — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 12, 2024

Mencer had a similarly uncomfortable exchange with Radio 4′s Today programme presenter Mishal Husain.

Husain described the recent reports of torture camps for Palestinians, allegedly run by Israeli soldiers, and said: “It’s all these elements which are combining to paint a picture of the way Israel is waging this war.”

He paused, before adding: “Is this your impression of impartial news coverage, Mishal? Because I think you just warrant a pro-Palestinian reporter of the year award and I congratulate you for that.”

Mencer claimed “the facts” show Israel was “invaded” in October last year, and it has a “duty” to defend itself.

He also said there were no torture camps, but added that Israel has been forced to “make accommodations” for the high number of Hamas militants it has arrested.

Husain said: “Does accommodation mean torturing them?”

Mencer sighed, adding: “That is appalling, that is an appalling accusation, and without any evidence.”

Husain said the accusations had come from a humans right organisation, B’Tselem.

But he still accused her of one-sided takes on the war, which “ends up in attacks on Jews on the streets of Britain”.

He said: “There is a reason journalists are only slightly above estate agents in terms of credibility, do your homework!”