Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the It Ends With Us premiere in New York last week Gotham via Getty Images

Blake Lively recently revealed that her husband and fellow actor Ryan Reynolds helped write a scene in the new film she stars in, It Ends With Us.

However, the film’s screenwriter apparently had no idea.

The former Gossip Girl star told E! News in a red carpet interview at the movie’s premiere in New York on Tuesday that Ryan had a hand in an “iconic rooftop scene” in the film.

Blake, who plays Lily Bloom in It Ends With Us, is a producer of the film, which is an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s 2016 bestselling novel of the same name.

“We help each other, we work together so much,” she said about her relationship with her famous husband, who stars in Deadpool & Wolverine, which hit cinemas last month.

“There’s the iconic rooftop scene in this movie. My husband actually wrote it, nobody knows that,” she continued.

“He wrote it, he works on everything I do, I work on everything he does,” she later added. “So his wins, his celebrations, are mine, and mine are his. I mean, he’s all over this film.”

Christy Hall, the movie’s screenwriter, told People magazine in an article published Thursday that she wasn’t previously aware of Ryan’s involvement in the scene, which features Blake and her co-star Justin Baldoni — who is also the film’s director.

“There were a couple of little things that I thought had been improvised. Like when he says, ‘Pretty please with a cherry on top,’ and she talks about the maraschino cherries. When I saw a cut, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s cute. That must have been a cute improvised thing,’” Christy said.

“So if I’m being told that Ryan wrote that, then great, how wonderful.”

The screenwriter told People that she thinks the final version of the scene still maintained key moments she wanted to highlight from the book.

“There were a few little flourishes that I did not write, but I assumed that they had been improvised on set,” she said. “But, again, like I said, the moments that I felt like needed to be honoured are there. So I recognise the scene and I’m proud of the scene. And if those flourishes came from Ryan, I think that’s wonderful.”

Christy had told The Hollywood Reporter at the Tuesday premiere that the film’s rooftop scene was the “most difficult” for her to write since Colleen “wrote it perfectly” in the book.

The press tour for It Ends With Us has spurred some chatter online, including a viral fashion moment from Lively.

The A Simple Favor actor attended Tuesday’s premiere wearing the same Versace gown memorably worn by Britney Spears in 2002.

Blake explained to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet why she felt inspired to wear the dress.