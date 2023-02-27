It Prequel Series Welcome To Derry Inspires Brilliant Meme From Fans Of A Certain Comedy

The Stephen King classic It is getting its own prequel series on the streaming service HBO Max.
However, it’s not the news of the new TV adaptation that’s really got people talking, but the show’s rumoured title.
The main action of It takes place in the fictional town of Derry, Maine, with the new show tentatively called Welcome To Derry.
And when the news got round that an It origin story named Welcome To Derry got around, fans of a certain Channel 4 comedy couldn’t help but imagine a crossover event, sparking hilarious memes and ridiculous jokes galore…
Even Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee got in on the fun, joking: “You’re outdoing yourselves in the replies lads.”
Welcome To Derry will be overseen by It director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti.
Stephen King said of the new project: “I’m excited that the story of Derry, Maine’s most haunted city, is continuing, and I’m glad Andy Muschietti is going to be overseeing the frightening festivities, along with a brain trust including his talented sister, Barbara.
“Red balloons all around!”
Derry Girls came to an end after three seasons in 2022 with a stand-alone special set around the time of the Good Friday Agreement vote, which happened to coincide with Orla’s 18th birthday.
It aired the day after the surprisingly emotional final episode of series three.
As well as winning huge critical acclaim, Derry Girls has pulled in massive viewing figures, with the first season becoming Channel 4′s biggest comedy launch since 2004 and the most-watched TV series in North Ireland since modern records began in 2002.