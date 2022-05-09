Fans of the hit Channel 4 drama It’s A Sin have been voicing their disappointment following this year’s TV Baftas, after the show went home empty-handed despite being the night’s top nominee.
It’s A Sin debuted in January 2021, telling the story of a group of friends living through the AIDS crisis in the late 1980s and early 90s.
The show was met with a wave of acclaim, which eventually included an impressive seven nominations at the TV Baftas, more than any other show.
Cast members Olly Alexander, Lydia West, Omari Douglas, Callum Scott Howells and David Carlyle all received recognition for their performances in It’s A Sin, while the show itself was also in the running for Best Mini-Series.
A scene in which Colin discovered he had AIDS was also nominated in the Must-See TV Moment category.
However, during Sunday night’s ceremony, It’s A Sin didn’t pick up any of the awards it was nominated for, which has not gone down well with its loyal fans:
Many viewers were also confused by the fact that clips of It’s A Sin used during the ceremony appeared to be muted:
The acting prizes the It’s A Sin cast lost out on went to Matthew MacFadyen for Succession, Jodie Comer for Help and Sean Bean for Time, which was also the recipient of the Best Mini-Series award.
Meanwhile, Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice’s “silent” routine from this year’s Strictly Come Dancing was named Must-See TV Moment, the only award voted for by members of the public.
It’s worth noting that It’s A Sin did win in the Best Director: Fiction category at the Bafta TV Craft Awards, which took place last month.
The show was also named Best New Drama at last year’s National Television Awards, as chosen by the public.