England Footballer Fran Kirby Urges People To Talk Openly About Their Mental Health In New Documentary

England and Chelsea footballer Fran Kirby has told fans “it’s okay to need to talk to someone” if you’re struggling with your mental health, referring to her own experience of depression and anxiety after the death of her mother.

The striker, now 25, began to struggle with mental illness after her mum, Denise, died of a brain haemorrhage in 2008 and ended up taking some time away from the pitch to “work on [herself] as a person”.

In a new UFEA documentary, the player, dubbed “mini-Messi” and often heralded as the best in the women’s game, said the period had a lasting impact on her personality.

“Before my mum passed away I was a very extroverted person, I was very outgoing. I didn’t care what people thought about me,” she says in a preview shared exclusively with HuffPost UK.

“When my mum passed away I was very young, and I became very introverted and very quiet. I became very anxious about what people thought about me. I still to this day have those traits now – I don’t think they have completely gone away.”