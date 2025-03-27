Dancing On Ice hosts Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock

ITV has finally set the record straight amid widespread rumours about the future of Dancing On Ice.

Earlier this month, in the lead-up to the Dancing On Ice live final, it was widely reported that the long-running celebrity skating competition would not be returning in 2026 due to low viewing figures.

This has now been confirmed to be the case, with ITV announcing on Thursday morning that the show is now on a hiatus.

“Following another successful series earlier this year, Dancing on Ice will be rested in 2026 with no current plans for another series,” an ITV spokesperson told numerous outlets.

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean performing together on Dancing On Ice earlier this month Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock

Dancing On Ice initially launched in 2006 and ran for eight series, culminating in an all-stars run in 2014, at which point it was announced that it would not be returning.

However, it was then revived four years later, with Dancing On Ice going on to run for an additional eight seasons.

This year’s series was won by Coronation Street staple Sam Aston, meaning all eight seasons of the Dancing On Ice reboot have been won by British men (something which did not go unnoticed by viewers).

The Dancing On Ice team celebrating Sam Aston's victory Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock

News of Dancing On Ice’s hiatus comes as its long-serving judges, skating legends Jayne Tovill and Christopher Dean, have announced plans to retire from performing, and gave what was billed as their last routine on the show during the 2025 final.

It also falls at an interesting time in its host Holly Willoughby’s career, as for the first time in more than 20 years, she does not have a current project ongoing at ITV, after stepping down as co-presenter of You Bet! last month.

Earlier this year, she began presenting the Netflix reality show Celebrity Bear Hunt, with The Sun reporting recently that she could make the move to BBC as part of a revival of the Saturday night TV classic Blind Date.