British rapper Dave triumphed in the Best Contemporary Song category at Thursday’s Ivor Novello songwriting awards.

Dave bagged the coveted award for his track, ‘Question Time’, a politically-charged rap song which takes aim at Theresa May over the Grenfell Tower disaster, slams Brexit, questions the UK’s involvement in Syria and laments cuts to the NHS.

Right off the bat, the song opens with the lyric: “A question for the new Prime Minister, how’d you have a heart so sinister?”, and later brands May’s reaction to the Grenfell disaster as “dodging responsibility” and “ridiculous”.