Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a branch of the famous Ivy restaurant chain in Manchester.
Pictures and video posted to social media showed a fire on the roof and top floor of the establishment, which is part of the city’s Spinningfields development.
Flames could be seen leaping into the air as shocked diners were led away from the burning building by staff.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to reports of a blaze at a restaurant in Hardman Square in the city centre just before 5pm.
The service said three appliances were currently tackling the fire. Police also attended to help close nearby roads to traffic.
An aerial appliance was requested to help dampen the flames from above.
The fire appeared to be coming from the restaurant’s roof garden.
According to the restaurant’s website, the top floor has a retractable roof and boasts “an abundance of planting, greenery and foliage, roaring fire pits and colourful fabrics”.
The Manchester branch opened last month.