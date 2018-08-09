‘Love Island’ winner Jack Fincham has finally come face-to-face with Danny Dyer as he met girlfriend Dani’s family on Wednesday.
Jack was flanked by Dani’s younger siblings Sunnie and Arty as the couple shared pictures of their evening together at Danny’s house on social media.
However, it looks like we’ll have to wait to see Jack and ‘EastEnders’ actor Danny together, as there were no pictures posted of them.
Is footage or photos of them together being held back for a lucrative new TV show, perhaps?
Sharing pics of himself with Dani and her siblings, Jack wrote: “Lovely evening round Dan’s for her bday , happy birthday beautiful I hope you have had a lovely day love you loads xxx.”
Dani had only just been able to introduce Jack to her family as they had been on holiday in Florida over the last two weeks.
After returning home on Monday and with Dani celebrating her 22nd birthday, there was no better excuse to get everyone together.
Jack didn’t have much to worry about though, as he already had the seal of approval from Danny and his wife Jo Mas.
During a Skype call they made to the ‘Love Island’ villa in the final week, Danny told Jack: “You’re a proper geezer, gotta say mate. I tell ya what I love about ya. I love the fact you got a little derby [stomach], you’ve got so much charisma.
“Listen, It takes a brave man to bowl in that gaff, they’re all ab’ed up and they ain’t got nothing about em. No disrespect, yeah. Proper geezer.”
Jack previously responded to reports Danny had offered to “guide” him through post-‘Love Island’ life, saying on ‘Good Morning Britain’: “I think he means (that he will) just sort of guide me in what life is going to be like now… I hope!
“Hopefully it’s in that way, because it’s all so new to me, and he’s been in that kind of industry.”