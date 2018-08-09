Jack was flanked by Dani’s younger siblings Sunnie and Arty as the couple shared pictures of their evening together at Danny’s house on social media.

‘Love Island’ winner Jack Fincham has finally come face-to-face with Danny Dyer as he met girlfriend Dani’s family on Wednesday.

However, it looks like we’ll have to wait to see Jack and ‘EastEnders’ actor Danny together, as there were no pictures posted of them.

Is footage or photos of them together being held back for a lucrative new TV show, perhaps?

Sharing pics of himself with Dani and her siblings, Jack wrote: “Lovely evening round Dan’s for her bday , happy birthday beautiful I hope you have had a lovely day love you loads xxx.”

Dani had only just been able to introduce Jack to her family as they had been on holiday in Florida over the last two weeks.

After returning home on Monday and with Dani celebrating her 22nd birthday, there was no better excuse to get everyone together.