Love Island Winner Jack Fincham Released On Bail After Receiving 6-Week Prison Sentence

Jack Fincham pictured in 2018

On Wednesday, the reality star appeared at Southend Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty to being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog.

Jack’s dog Elvis, a Cane Corso, first bit and injured a runner in September 2022.

At the time, the man in question bit by Jack’s dog accepted an apology on the grounds that he would be cautioned and would attend a course in responsible dog ownership.

However, last year, he was charged following a second incident involving his dog.

After he was given his sentencing on Wednesday, Jack lodged a successful appeal, and was released on bail.

In addition to prison time, Jack was sentenced to pay a fine of £961 and £200 compensation to the man his dog first attacked in 2022.

At the time of the second incident involving his dog, Jack was already serving a suspended sentence due to an unrelated driving offence, which the presiding magistrate said on Wednesday was taken into account when considering a sentence.

Jack first appeared on Love Island and 2018, where he was immediately coupled up with Dani Dyer, the daughter of actor Danny Dyer.

Jack Fincham with his ex-girlfriend Dani Dyer in the Love Island villa ITV

The former couple went on to win the show, and remained together for around eight months when they returned to the UK.

He is now in a relationship with fellow reality star Chloe Brockett, who was reported to be in attendance in court with him on Wednesday.