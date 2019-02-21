While Jack Whitehall’s stint hosting the Brit Awards last night went down a storm with many viewers, some took issue with one of his jokes.
After Little Mix’s performance, Jack left some fans unimpressed when he commented that the band’s “raunchy” appearance had left “dads up and down the country awkwardly fumbling for a scatter cushion”.
And on Thursday morning, broadcasting watchdog Ofcom confirmed they’ve already received 38 complaints about the gag, which they will be assessing before deciding whether to launch an investigation, as is standard procedure.
Jack’s joke about the girl group was also picked up on by Twitter users, who said they felt he’d crossed a line and degraded the band with his comments:
A similar joke was made during the Brits by then-host James Corden back in 2011, when he introduced Rihanna’s medley performance, commenting: “Guys if you’re watching this with the wife, it’s time to grab that scatter cushion.”
Inappropriate jokes aside, it was a big night for Little Mix, who picked up the award for Best British Video, their first time winning in that category.
Their performance of hit single Woman Like Me, which featured a guest rap from rising British star Ms Banks, was also hailed as one of the best of the night.
On their way into the event, they also made headlines when each of them posed separately from the group with their boyfriends, apart from Jesy Nelson, who brought along a pal as her guest.