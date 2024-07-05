Jacob Rees-Mogg Has Lost His Seat In Parliament In Yet More Bad News For The Tories

Sir Jacob Rees Mogg has been kicked out of parliament SOPA Images via Getty Images

Jacob Rees-Mogg has lost his seat in parliament to Labour.

The former cabinet minister secured 15,349 votes compared to Labour’s Dan Norris’s 20,739.

The Tory big beast and prominent Brexiter has been in parliament since 2010 as the MP for North East Somerset.

He stood in the new constituency of North East Somerset and Hanham after the boundary changes.

Rees-Mogg was the business, energy and strategy secretary in Liz Truss’s short-lived cabinet, and the minister for Brexit opportunities and government efficiencies under Boris Johnson.

He also served as the leader of the Commons under Johnson from 2019 to 2022.

Before the last election, he was well-known as a rebellious backbencher and was briefly appointed as the chair of the anti-EU European Research Group.

Rees-Mogg has often made headlines for his divisive behaviour.

Just two days before the public went to the polls, he told young Conservative activists he wanted to “build a wall in the English Channel”.

He also went viral for reclining on the front bench seats in the Commons and closing his eyes during a Brexit debate – a move he later admitted was a mistake.