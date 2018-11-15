Jacob Rees-Mogg Launches Stinging Attack On Theresa May As He Openly Threatens Her Leadership

Eurosceptic MP Jacob Rees-Mogg launched a stinging attack on the integrity of the Prime Minister and her draft Brexit deal, before hinting that he would submit a letter of no confidence in her leadership.

The European Research Group chair is reportedly set to submit such a letter today, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Referring to the deal, he told the House of Commons on Thursday morning: “My right honourable friend, and she is unquestioningly honourable, said that we would leave the Customs Union. Annex two says otherwise.

“My right honourable friend said that she would retain the integrity of the United Kingdom. A whole protocol says otherwise.

“My right honourable friend said that we would be out of the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice. Article 174 says otherwise.

“As what my right honourable friend says, and what my right honourable friend does no longer match, should I not write to my right honourable friend the member for Altrincham and Sale West?”