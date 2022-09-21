Behind-The-Scenes Shot Of Jacob Rees-Mogg's New Videos Raises Eyebrows

Jacob Rees-Mogg's latest promo video has been derailed by a behind-the-scenes shot via Associated Press

Jacob Rees-Mogg released a short video promoting the government’s new schemes to help businesses with their energy bills – but, it may have been derailed before it was even released.

In the clip released on Wednesday, the newly appointed business secretary explained how UK firms were struggling to cope with soaring energy costs as they are not protected by the energy price cap (now frozen at £2,500 for households).

He promised that the Energy Bill Relief Scheme for “non-domestic users” would come in from October 1, offering a discount on wholesale gas for businesses of all sizes, charities, schools, nurseries, hospitals and care homes.

The six-month discount will be automatically applied to energy bills.

“The action we are taking will boost growth, and protect jobs and livelihoods. We want to keep high streets like this one – humming this winter and beyond,” the business secretary promised.

In between shots of the minister standing in a bustling street, the video skips to local businesses serving customers while gentle, happy music plays in the background.

Businesses are the beating heart of the British economy.



Today we are announcing support for businesses, charities and public bodies, which will reduce the burden of rising energy bills, protect jobs and promote growth.https://t.co/qqqKFE4qbR pic.twitter.com/YEZxYaGIn5 — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) September 21, 2022

This video does indeed give off a more idyllic image of life on the UK high street – but that’s quite literally not the full picture.

As a behind-the-scenes image shared by Sky News’ Sam Coates on Tuesday evening reveals, Rees-Mogg was actually standing next to a boarded up shop and a pile of rubbish. This seems an apt metaphor for all the businesses which have struggled over the summer, while the government refused to step in to mitigate the rising cost of living crisis.

Downing Street said at the start of the summer, when Boris Johnson resigned, that it would not be making any fiscal interventions until a new Tory leader was elected – two months later.

So there will be no Commons announcement from Jacob Rees Mogg tomorrow about the energy bill help for business - just a Beis press release at 9am.



And ... perhaps ... an online video? This was spotted being filmed earlier today in Westminster.



What a lot of people involved. pic.twitter.com/xrxrtlYF8g — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) September 20, 2022

FWIW this will be the backdrop to the film, not the boarded up shop pic.twitter.com/K2FVR4jcL6 — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) September 20, 2022

As you can imagine, Twitter had plenty to say about this, from comparing it to the sketch show about politics, The Thick of It, to the Netflix drama about a crooked lawyer, Better Call Saul.

Funny how they didn't show what was in front of him.

Wonder why that could be? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/taIqmjWcKq — Tim Mitchell 🌹💙 (@timothygmitch) September 21, 2022

Deleted scene from The Thick of It https://t.co/oEM9rdPMwj — Dino Sofos (@dinosofos) September 20, 2022

... if a picture paints a thousand words https://t.co/lBx6FkkMJj — Ian Larmer (@Mister_Llama) September 21, 2022

The boarded up opticians - says it all. “Thou shalt not know what thou shalt not see”. https://t.co/vcW4pXq9Hg — Jessica Simor KC (@JMPSimor) September 20, 2022

tag yourself. i’m the pile of rubbish and boarded up shop behind the cabinet minister who has an estimated wealth in excess of £100 million https://t.co/CIiIu89aKh — josh milton (@itsjoshmilton) September 21, 2022

Looks like the worst student film EVER! https://t.co/4kedAvoQuX — John McPhail (@worryingdrake) September 21, 2022

Is that the same film crew that Saul Goodman uses? https://t.co/afPZwpJ7iR — Sean O'Neill (@TimesONeill) September 20, 2022

Others were quick to speculate why Rees-Mogg chose to release an edited video rather than reveal the scheme in the House of Commons where other MPs could scrutinise it.

