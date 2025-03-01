JADE Makes Unexpected Comment About Little Mix In Brits Award Acceptance Speech

Jade accepts the best pop act award during the Brit Awards 2025 in London, Saturday, March. 1, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) via Associated Press

JADE has just won Best Pop Act at the Brits, which was especially remarkable as it was her first appearance at the awards show as a solo artist.

Prior to that, she had appeared with the X-Factor-formed group Little Mix.

The group have not performed since 2021 ― band member Jesy Nelson had left the band earlier in search of a solo career.

Advertisement

Some have speculated that there may be rifts between the former bandmates, especially Jesy, with the singer herself saying she felt “distance” from the rest of the group.

So, fans may have been surprised to hear JADE mention her Little Mix group during her acceptance speech.

Jade accepts the best pop act award during the Brit Awards 2025 in London, Saturday, March. 1, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) via Associated Press

Advertisement

The singer began her Best Pop Act Brit Award acceptance speech by saying “oh my God.”

“I can’t cry ’cause I’ve got to sing later,” she joked, thanking “the fans cause that’s why I won these awards.”

She also thanked her management, label, writers, producers, glam team, stylists, promoters, partner, family, and friends.

But her last shout-out was to “my Little Mix sisters.”

“I love you so much, I wouldn’t have this award without them, they changed my life,” she added.

Little Mix in 2019 via Associated Press

Advertisement

Host Jack Whitehall had previously joked about the star’s split from Simon Cowell’s label, saying her appearance at the prestigious event under her own steam was “wiping the smile off Simon Cowell’s latest face.”