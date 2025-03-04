This Is How Jade Thirlwall Pulled Off That Epic Brit Awards Performance Stunt

Jade on stage at the 2025 Brit Awards ITV

Jade Thirlwall has taken fans behind the scenes of her epic night at the 2025 Brit Awards.

On Saturday night, the former Little Mix star delivered the first Brits performance of her solo career, bringing her hit Angel Of My Dreams to life with a five-act production number full of twists, including a moment in which she fell through a trapdoor, a dance break, a sinister puppet show, a faux stage invasion and a finale that saw her flying through the air with the aid of massive angel wings.

And in a new video for Dazed, the chart-topping singer has revealed how the whole thing came about.

Jade tries out the trap door stunt for the first time in a video feature for Dazed Dazed

Speaking on camera, Jade shared that she had just five days of rehearsals and production to bring the whole piece together, “which isn’t a lot for such a huge performance, but it’s what we had to work with”.

In footage recorded during the rehearsal process, the It Girl singer admitted she found the trap door to be the scariest part of the routine, as it was even “bigger than I thought it was going to be”.

For those who were curious, the trap door wasn’t an optical illusion – the floor really did open up for Jade to drop straight through – although the rehearsal footage reveals she had a softer landing than was made out on stage.

Jade moments after trying the trap door drop for the first time Dazed

She added that the trap door idea was something she first came up with when putting together the Angel Of My Dreams music video, but recalled: “When I got to rehearsals, and I looked at the trap door, I was like, ‘what have I done?’.

“I pushed and pushed to have that gag, then there was one point when I turned to Dan [Shipton, her creative director] and was like, ‘hmmm I wonder if we don’t do this one…?’, and he was like, ‘no, you’re doing it’. But standing on that trap door in an arena, it feels so much higher, and you’re looking out into the abyss, so it’s 10 times scarier.”

While Jade was worrying about the trap door, creative director Dan Shipton was more worried about the mechanical arm used to make it appear like she was flying at the end of the number.

Jade rehearsing in a red wig, which was ultimately not used on Brits night Dazed

Behind-the-scenes footage also suggests there was previously another wig intended for the “requiem” section of the routine that ultimately went unused on the night.

Watch Dazed’s full video interview with Jade below:

As well as performing, Jade also won her first solo Brit on Saturday night, picking up the fan-voted Best British Pop Act award over rivals like Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Lola Young and Myles Smith.

Last summer, her debut single Angel Of My Dreams peaked within the top 10 in the UK singles chart, allowing Jade to vent some of her feelings about the music industry.

Jade’s Brits performance continued these themes, depicting her marrying a figure intended to represent the industry itself.