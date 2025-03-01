Jade Thirlwall Shares 1-Word Update For Little Mix Fans At Brit Awards

Jade poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards 2025 in London, Saturday, March. 1, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) via Associated Press

JADE, who just won Best Pop Act at the Brits as a solo artist, shouted out Little Mix bandmates in her acceptance speech.

Speaking (unexpectedly) of the group, who have not performed since 2021, the star teased some exciting potential developments for the band.

In her speech, she said she wanted to thank “my Little Mix sisters.”

“I love you so much, I wouldn’t have this award without them, they changed my life,” she added.

And later, speaking to Jack Whitehall, she had a one-word response to whether the band ― who said they were “on hiatus” before their last performance ― were split forever.

Jade performs during the Brit Awards 2025 in London, Saturday, March.1, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) via Associated Press

When asked what it meant that the group had gone on a break, JADE said the split happened in “more of a Five way.”

Five, who split decades ago, recently announced they were getting back together for a UK tour.

When asked if a similar reunion might possibly be on the cards for Little Mix, JADE said: “Absolutely.”

Little Mix via Associated Press

Some fans had thought there may be rifts between the former bandmates and Jesy Nelson, who left earlier than the rest of the crew’s 2021 split.

The singer herself has since said she felt “distance” from the rest of the group.