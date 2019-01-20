Jaden Moodie Stabbing: Teenager Charged With Murder Of 14 Year Old

A teenager has been charged with the murder of 14-year-old Jaden Moodie who was stabbed to death in London.
The 14-year-old was stabbed after being knocked off a moped on January 8 in Leyton, east London after a group of men in a black Mercedes rammed into him in what police described as a targeted attack.
Ayoub Majdouline, 18, was charged with murder after he was arrested on Saturday morning.
Majdouline, of no fixed address but from Wembley, north-west London, where he was arrested, will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday, Scotland Yard have said.
A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are continuing to investigate Jaden’s murder and would appeal for anyone with information, who has yet to come forward, to call police.”
Police believe five men smashed into Jaden’s moped and then three of the men are thought to have got out of the vehicle before Jaden was knifed before all five suspects fled in the car.
Detective Chief Inspector Chris Soole from Metropolitan Police who leads the inquiry, said: “We have a number of inquiries that we are pursuing, however, we cannot solve this alone, we need the public to help us.
“Due to the location and time of the attack we know there are a number of people out there who either witnessed the incident or who have information about this heinous crime and we would like to hear from them.
“I firmly believe that someone out there knows the people who are responsible for Jaden’s murder.”