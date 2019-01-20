Jaden Moodie Stabbing: Teenager Charged With Murder Of 14 Year Old

A teenager has been charged with the murder of 14-year-old Jaden Moodie who was stabbed to death in London.

The 14-year-old was stabbed after being knocked off a moped on January 8 in Leyton, east London after a group of men in a black Mercedes rammed into him in what police described as a targeted attack.

Ayoub Majdouline, 18, was charged with murder after he was arrested on Saturday morning.

Majdouline, of no fixed address but from Wembley, north-west London, where he was arrested, will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday, Scotland Yard have said.