Jaden Smith at the 2025 Grammys via Associated Press

Listen, we’ve all been there. You’ve got a big night ahead, you’re on your way out the door and you catch sight of yourself in the mirror. And so, you grab the nearest thing to hand to try and zsush up your outfit a bit.

In Jaden Smith’s case, that appeared to be a massive model of a spooky haunted house.

On Sunday evening, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s son was one of the first stars to hit the red carpet at the Grammys, where he was seen sporting a smart, albeit rather plain, black suit.

Advertisement

So, to give his look a bit of drama, the musician and Karate Kid actor was seen sporting a headpiece in the shape of a haunted house as he made his way into the event.

We can't be certain, but we think Jaden Smith might have watched Nosferatu this past month via Associated Press

Well, at least he probably doesn’t need to worry about anyone wearing the same thing as him on the red carpet. Unless, apparently, Willem Defoe is invited at the last minute…

Advertisement

jaden smith lowkey wanted some of willem dafoe’s nachos pic.twitter.com/OTEGKZZGK4 — wiLL (@willfulchaos) February 2, 2025

Jaden walked the red carpet alongside his younger sister, Willow, who took a markedly different approach with her ensemble.

The Whip My Hair singer was seen making her way into the event in a bedazzled bra and some high-waisted hot pants, alongside a floor-length chic black coat.

Advertisement

Willow Smith at the 2025 Grammys via Associated Press

Willow was nominated for two awards at this year’s ceremony, in the Best Arrangement, Instrumental And Vocals and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical categories off the back of her sixth album Empathogem, which was released last year.

Willow and Jaden’s dad Will Smith is also on the list of presenters for the night.