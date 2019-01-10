Jaguar Land Rover To Cut 5,000 Jobs Amid Brexit Concerns – Report

Car giant Jaguar Land Rover will cut thousands of jobs amid concerns over Brexit, falling sales in China and a drop in demand for diesel cars, according to reports.

The luxury carmaker employs 44,000 workers in the UK at sites in Halewood on Merseyside and Solihull, Castle Bromwich and Wolverhampton in the West Midlands.

Some 5,000 jobs will be cut, mainly in management, marketing and administrative roles, the BBC reported.

There were reports last year that thousands of jobs could be axed as part of a £2.5 billion savings plan amid falling sales in China and a drop in demand for diesel cars, but the figure was not confirmed.

The firm, owned by Indian conglomerate Tata, cut 1,000 temporary contract workers at its plant in Solihull in 2017.

Thursday’s announcement is expected to include details of sales for 2018, the business outlook for this year, an update on cost savings and planned investment in UK plants.

But elsewhere in the motoring world there was positive news – the boss of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars said the brand belongs to Britain and will not move manufacturing elsewhere after Brexit.

The statement came as the company unveils record sales figures.