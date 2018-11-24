'Dad Was No Dissident': Jamal Khashoggi's Daughters Speak Out After Journalist's Murder

The daughters of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi have told how their dad “never abandoned hope for his country” as they paid tribute to him following his murder.

In a piece for the Washington Post, their late father’s paper, Noha and Razan Jamal Khashoggi spoke of their memories of the 59-year-old, who was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

He had gone to collect documents that would allow him to marry his fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, as she waited outside.

He never returned and in the following weeks, various accounts emerged from the Saudis of the events following his disappearance, sparking international condemnation.

After denying it for weeks, the kingdom admitted last month that the journalist had been murdered.

The sisters wrote of Khashoggi: “It was vitally important to him to speak up, to share his opinions, to have candid discussions. And writing was not just a job; it was a compulsion.

“It was ingrained into the core of his identity, and it truly kept him alive. Now, his words keep his spirit with us, and we are grateful for that. They say, ‘Here was a man who truly lived life to the fullest’.”