Avon Pulls Marketing Materials After Jameela Jamil Slams Company For Shaming Women

Actor and body-positivity activist Jameela Jamil recently called Avon out for “shaming women” with marketing materials telling customers that dimples are not “cute” on their thighs.

“The Good Place” star tweeted a page from a company brochure advertising a product that claims to combat cellulite. The ad features a photo of a woman smiling with the copy, “dimples are cute on your face (not on your thighs.)”

Jamil, who has spoken out against body-shaming messages in the past, urged Avon to stop encouraging its customers to “fix” their bodies.

“Stop shaming women about age, gravity and cellulite,” Jamil tweeted at Avon’s UK company. ”They’re inevitable, completely normal things. To make us fear them and try to ‘fix’ them, is to literally set us up for failure.”