Jameela Jamil Says She Accidentally 'Ruined' Glastonbury For 1 A-List Coldplay Fan

Jameela Jamil has admitted that she inadvertently “ruined” Glastonbury for fellow music fan Benedict Cumberbatch.

On a recent episode of Paloma Faith’s Mad Sad Bad podcast, Jameela explained that last year’s Glastonbury fell in the middle of “one of the saddest” years of her life, following the “sudden” death of a friend.

As a result, the Jameela was in an especially emotional place when she attended the festival, where Coldplay where headlining, telling Paloma: “Now I’ve become someone who cries to Fix You by Coldplay.”

“I was uncontrollable at Glastonbury,” she recalled. “And I was like, ruining it for Benedict Cumberbatch who was next to me ― who I don’t know.”

“So he’s just trying to listen to the song, and I’m just going ― ughhhhh!”

Jameela’s boyfriend, musician James Blake, also performed at 2024′s Glastonbury, with Jameela watching from the crowd.

The former star of The Good Place said it was only when partner James told her that she’d “really checked out of life” that she realised how much she’d been struggling with her grief.

“I tend to not register emotions in my brain ― I just push emotions down into my body. I rarely know I’m depressed when I’m depressed,” Jameela shared.

She added that her sadness often comes out in “earthquake”-like “panic attacks.”

Jameela has previously spoken about her struggles with depression, anorexia, and suicidal thoughts.

