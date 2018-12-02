James Arthur Complains Of Technical Problems Blighting 'X Factor' Performance

The 2012 winner returned to the stage for a duet with Anne Marie of their reimagining of ‘Greatest Showman’ track ‘Rewrite The Stars’.

James Arthur called out ‘X Factor’ producers for technical problems that blighted his performance on Saturday’s final.

However, many commentators on Twitter noted that James’ vocals were not up to their usual standard.

No disrespect to all the guests coming to sing on the show but Dalton & Scarlet are such a high level that the guests sound so underwhelming. James Arthur and Ann Marie sounded weak in comparison! 😱😱 #xfactorfinal

Well James Arthur sounded terrible on X factor, his notes were really off. More applause for dalton than them and dalton sang better than the supposed good singer guests

@TheXFactor love the song #AnneMarie & #JamesArthur . The microphone set up is shoddy. Two great singers yet sounded poor on tv

James later took to the social media site to tell of how a series of technical gaffes from the production team had affected things.

He tweeted: “Thanks for the nice comments about mine and @AnneMarie performance!” he began. “However I don’t know why they had crowd mics blaring throughout and vocal levels all over.. not the mix we would’ve liked you to hear.”