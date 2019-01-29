Channel 4 The stars of The Inbetweeners with Jimmy Carr

Speaking on his YouTube channel Completed It Mate, James shared his thoughts on the episode and, more specifically, where he thinks it went wrong. Discussing his discomfort while filming it, he explained: “It became a thing that wasn’t a celebration of this good thing I did in my life, it was me being taken the piss out of for hours on end. “I didn’t have the personality or the intelligence to cope with it, especially when you’re up against someone like Jimmy Carr, who’s super quick and super funny. So I come across as a complete moron through the whole thing.” He went on to say that he felt caught between himself and his Inbetweeners character, admitting he felt like he had to behave like Jay to appease the fans watching in the studio audience.

YouTube/Completed It Mate James Buckley