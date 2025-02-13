James Cameron Wanted To Cut This 1 Iconic Part From Titanic, And It's Unthinkable

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in The Titanic Paramount Pictures, 20th Century Studios, Paramount Home Entertainment

There’s an entire alternate universe filled with movies that could have been. For instance, did you know that Nicole Kidman auditioned for Julia Roberts’ part in Notting Hill ― or that Will Smith allegedly nearly bailed on Hitch?

And apparently, we nearly lost an iconic moment in The Titanic, too.

Kate Winslet recently revealed that her and Leonardo DiCaprio’s on-screen smooch wasn’t “all it’s cracked up to be”. But it turns out another ingredient in that famous scene was very, very nearly cut.

Céline Dion via Associated Press

Most people associate the soaring notes of Céline Dion’s My Heart Will Go On with the movie’s final scene.

But the film’s music supervisor Randy Gerston said the director didn’t want any music at the end of the movie at all, reportedly asking: “Would you put a song at the end of Schindler’s List?”

Céline wanted to avoid the song too, telling Vogue that when composer James Horner approached her with the track, she told him: “I don’t want to sing the song.”

Her husband and manager Réne Angélil was also in the room at the time, however, and banded together with James to convince her to record it.

Though she was worried she’d be “in trouble” with director James Cameron, Céline says: “So I start to sing the song, [James Horner] tells me about the story of the movie a little bit, I’m already in tears”.

“But it’s a demo, it’s just to put my voice, one take, just quick, just for them to present to the director, insisting on putting this song in the movie. I sang the song… and I never re-sang the song to record it, to make it as a record.”

In other words, the score we recognise today was a rough draft that neither the director nor the artist wanted to reproduce.

To be honest, that just makes the Canadian singer’s performance even more impressive...