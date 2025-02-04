James Corden Has A Controversial Take On This Gavin & Stacey Finale Storyline

James Corden pictured in 2023 via Associated Press

James Corden could apparently imagine a scenario in which his Gavin & Stacey character, Smithy, wound up with his fiancée Sonia, rather than his true soulmate, Nessa.

In the much-hyped Gavin & Stacey finale, which millions of us tuned in to watch on Christmas Day, viewers saw Smithy and Nessa take their complicated romance to the next level when they finally tied the knot.

However, speaking to Radio Times, other members of the cast revealed James had an unusual take on his character’s other major relationship.

“I remember James saying he thinks if Smithy and Sonia didn’t have any other family, it was just them, they’d probably be fine,” said Robert Wilfort, who plays Jason in the award-winning comedy.

Robert added that because of this “whole other world” that Smithy inhabits, he couldn’t make it work with his fiancée, with Laura Aikman – who played Sonia – agreeing: “There’s this whole other world that she can’t assimilate into. She cannot do it.”

As a result, in the final episode, Smithy runs away from his wedding to Sonia to find Nessa.

James Corden and Laura Aikman as Smithy and Sonia in Gavin & Stacey BBC

Laura’s character was first introduced in the 2019 Christmas special, and her appearance in the most recent finale was kept completely secret.

