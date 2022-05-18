James Corden and Kay Mellor Stewart Cook/Shutterstock/ITV/Ken McKay/

On Tuesday, it was announced that Kay – the creator of shows including Fat Friends, The Syndicate and Band Of Cold – had died suddenly over the weekend.

Following the news, James paid a heartfelt tribute to one of the UK’s most popular TV writers, hailing her for “changing his life” by casting him in the TV show Fat Friends, which was one of his first on-screen roles.

“She was the most generous, kind and loving person. An exceptionally gifted writer,” he wrote on Instagram.

“She changed my life when she cast me in Fat Friends on ITV. She saw something in me that no one had before that point. She gave so many people their first chances.

“I have the fondest memories of being on set with her. She will be missed by so many. My thoughts are with her family and friends at this time.”

The ITV sitcom also starred Ruth Jones, with whom James would go on to create the Bafta-winning sitcom Gavin & Stacey, which also featured Fat Friends alum Alison Steadman.

On Tuesday, the BBC’s chief content officer, Charlotte Moore, also paid tribute to Kay in a statement, saying: “I’m shocked and deeply saddened to hear that Kay Mellor has suddenly passed away.

“Kay was an outstanding writer and the creative force behind many of the nation’s best-loved television dramas.

“She wrote with such heart, humanity, humour and passion with strong female characters often taking centre stage.

“She will be missed and our thoughts are with her friends and family at this difficult time.”