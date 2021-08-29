The stars of the upcoming live-action Cinderella film banded together for a bizarre and somewhat unsettling attempt to promote the movie.
A costumed James Corden, Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel and Billy Porter – along with a group of background dancers – held up traffic at a Los Angeles intersection while singing Jennifer Lopez’s Let’s Get Loud in a video shared by the Twitter account Film Updates over the weekend.
While some people may have found this festive and fun, the stunt mostly received derision and rage on Twitter.
Out of the cast members, James Corden bore the brunt of the mockery, probably because he was the one dressed as a mouse and thrusting his pelvis at the air.