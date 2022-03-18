Minister Suggests Treasury Should Try To Claw Back Furlough Money From P&O Ferries

“Your final day of employment is today.”

The company has claimed it is not a viable business in its current state and that it had been a “tough” decision to fire so many employees, but it was necessary for its survival.

But Heappey told Sky News the firm’s conduct was “disgraceful”.

“To be honest with you, as far as I know from colleagues around government, I don’t think the government got much more notice than the employees at P&O did.

“It’s shoddy to do that, and to not give the Department for Transport any notice of the fact you’re going to do it.”

Asked whether the government could intervene to help save the jobs, Heappey said: “Sadly, it is the case that the government cannot force an employer to continue to employ people that the employer has said it doesn’t want to employ.

“Absolutely horrendous way to treat their staff, and I know there is a lot of anger among ministerial colleagues in the Department for Transport.

“They’re seeing what they can do to try and make the situation better, but the reality is that P&O have made a commercial decision, and as much as we disagree with it, I fear for those workers — they’ve been badly let down by their employer.”