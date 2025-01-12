James Norton Hits Back At This 1 Criticism Of His New ITV Drama

James Norton in Playing Nice Joss Barratt/ITV

James Norton has a message for viewers finding his latest drama for ITV a little on the far-fetched side.

The former Happy Valley star takes the lead in the new four-part series Playing Nice, about two couples who learn that their three-year-old sons were actually switched at birth.

Critical reception for the show has been mixed, with The Guardian infamously giving it just one star in a recent review, as the result of its “ridiculous” storyline and “nauseating premise”.

It's fair to say that Playing Nice has garnered a mixed response from critics Joss Barratt/ITV

However, even the more positive reviews have questioned just how realistic the events that unfold in Playing Nice actually are – which James shared his take on during an interview on Chris Evans’ Virgin Radio show on Thursday.

“Family, either your parents or your children, they are the thing which you have that 4am anxiety about,” he said.

“So this… I mean, look, I don’t want to push back [but] the people who are finding it too much – it’s drama!”

Playing Nice also features Niamh Algar – whose recent work includes Mary & George and The Wonder – as James’ on-screen wife, while James McArdle and Downton Abbey and Black Mirror star Jessica Brown Findlay play the couple who turn their lives upside down.

The final two instalments of Playing Nice will air on ITV1 on Sunday and Monday night at 9pm. If you can’t wait till then, though, all four episodes are currently available to watch on the catch-up service ITVX.