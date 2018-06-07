EDITION
    • NEWS
    07/06/2018 14:17 BST

    Jamie Acourt Remanded In Custody On Conspiracy To Supply Cannabis

    Acourt was arrested outside a gym in Barcelona last month.

    PA
    Jamie Acourt after his arrest in Spain last month

    A man billed as one of Britain’s most wanted fugitives, Jamie Acourt, has been remanded in custody today for his alleged involvement in a £4m cannabis dealing plot.

    Acourt was extradited to the UK from Spain on Wednesday after he was arrested outside the Metropolitan Sagrada Familia hotel gym in Barcelona last month

    The 42-year-old appeared at the Westminster magistrates court on Thursday where he faced a single charge of conspiring to supply class B drugs between 2014 and 2016. 

    According to MailOnline, Prosecutor Henry Fitch told the court: “The charge sheet reads that over a period of 25 months there was a conspiracy to supply cannabis of a quantity in excess of three to four tonnes which involved 34 to 35 trips abroad.”

    PA Wire/PA Images
    A court sketch of Acourt today

    Acourt, from south London, was remanded in custody ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing at Kingston Crown Court on 5 July.

    The Met charged Acourt shortly after he was taken into custody at a London police station yesterday. 

    Acourt was being hunted by police investigating the large-scale supply of drugs and was arrested in a joint operation between the Met, the National Crime Agency and Spanish police.

