PA Jamie Acourt after his arrest in Spain last month

A man billed as one of Britain’s most wanted fugitives, Jamie Acourt, has been remanded in custody today for his alleged involvement in a £4m cannabis dealing plot.

Acourt was extradited to the UK from Spain on Wednesday after he was arrested outside the Metropolitan Sagrada Familia hotel gym in Barcelona last month.

The 42-year-old appeared at the Westminster magistrates court on Thursday where he faced a single charge of conspiring to supply class B drugs between 2014 and 2016.

According to MailOnline, Prosecutor Henry Fitch told the court: “The charge sheet reads that over a period of 25 months there was a conspiracy to supply cannabis of a quantity in excess of three to four tonnes which involved 34 to 35 trips abroad.”