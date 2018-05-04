Jamie Acourt, One Of Britain's Most Wanted Fugitives, Captured In Barcelona

Jamie Acourt, one of Britain’s most wanted fugitives, has been captured in Barcelona, the National Crime Agency has said.

The 41-year-old from south London, who was wanted by the Met Police, is believed to be involved in the large-scale supply of drugs.

Acourt was detained by armed officers after he left the Metropolitan Sagrada Familia Gym on Friday afternoon, an NCA statement said.

It was part of a joint operation between the NCA, Met Police and Spanish National Police.