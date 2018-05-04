Jamie Acourt, One Of Britain's Most Wanted Fugitives, Captured In Barcelona

Jamie Acourt, one of Britain’s most wanted fugitives, has been captured in Barcelona, the National Crime Agency has said.
The 41-year-old from south London, who was wanted by the Met Police, is believed to be involved in the large-scale supply of drugs.
Acourt was detained by armed officers after he left the Metropolitan Sagrada Familia Gym on Friday afternoon, an NCA statement said.
It was part of a joint operation between the NCA, Met Police and Spanish National Police.
In a statement, the Met Police said: “Today, Friday May 4, Spanish authorities arrested Jamie Acourt, 41, in Barcelona on a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) on behalf of the Metropolitan Police Service.
“The EAW was issued as part of the Met’s efforts to trace Acourt in relation to an investigation into the unlawful supply of controlled substances.
“This relates to an investigation launched in 2016 by detectives from the Serious and Organised Crime Command.”
Extradition proceedings now await.
