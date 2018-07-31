Stag Whose 'Name Was Tattooed On Homeless Man's Forehead' Speaks Out

The man whose name was apparently tattooed on the forehead of a homeless person in Benidorm has claimed he had nothing to do with the incident and said the reports are false.

Jamie Blake, 37, has spoken out after pictures of a man named locally as Tomek getting “Jamie Blake, North Shields, N28″ inked on his face prompted outcry.

Pictures were posted on Facebook by the tattooist but were quickly deleted following complaints. It is alleged the group of men paid Tomek £90 to get it done.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, Blake said: “I was not there at the time. There was a big group of around 30 of us drinking in the bar.

“There was a group of Irish lads there as well and Tomek. He isn’t homeless, he lives with my friend and works on the strip.

“I got drunk and was asked to leave the bar. I was never in the tattoo parlour and as far as I know he was not paid any money.”