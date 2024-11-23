Jamie Oliver's Air Fryer Jacket Potato Recipe Has A Delicious Crispy Twist

Emma Miller via Unsplash

Jacket potatoes would be the perfect midweek meal if they didn’t take so flippin’ long to cook.

Thankfully, Jamie Oliver’s delicious stuffed version with a crispy skin and fluffy middle can be made in the air fryer ― and is so packed with flavour, it’s basically a full meal.

The chef stuffs the spud with spinach, goat’s cheese, and red pepper for a fuss-free filling meal.

How?

Jamie, who classed the recipe as “super easy,” starts by pricking each potato a few times with a knife.

Then, he coats the spud in olive oil and sea salt before placing them in an air fryer at 180°C for 40 minutes.

He turns the jacket potatoes over halfway through, adding red peppers in the final ten minutes of the session.

After that, Jamie cuts his potatoes in half lengthways and lets them cool on a chopping board for about ten minutes. He peels the pepper’s skin off once it’s cold enough too.

While you’re waiting for your potatoes to cool, chop your spinach, add some goat’s cheese, and stir in some pesto.

Once your potato halves are cold enough to handle, scoop their fluffy insides out with a spoon, leaving a border of around half a centimetre.

Mix the potato innards with the spinach, pesto, cheese, and pepper (ensuring you remove their seeds) and mash them together.

Then, place the mixture back into the potato halves and pop them back in the air fryer (with Parmesan cheese if you want to add some) at 180°C for 10 minutes.

Any other tips?

Jamie says that if you’re using frozen spinach instead of the fresh kind, you should take them out of the freezer as soon as you start your cooking process.

It’s important to squeeze the water out of the spinach before you add it to the stuffed potato mix, he adds, because otherwise it can run a little watery.

Potatoes should be placed in a single layer on the bottom of the air fryer so they cook properly.