Jamie Oliver has been criticised for featuring ‘Moshi Monsters’ in an old video for a muffin recipe, as he has been supporting a campaign to against using cartoon characters to encourage children to eat unhealthy food.

The TV chef, who has become known for campaigning for the sugar tax and calling for junk food ads to be banned, had a video on his YouTube channel from 9 April 2015 showing how to make ‘Moshi Monster Muffins’, featuring the cartoon character Furi.

Twitter user Daniel Pryor took a screenshot of the video and recipe, and showed that - per serving - the butternut squash muffins contained 33.9g of sugar - more than an adult is recommended to consume in a day - as well as 436 calories and 22.8g of fat. The butternut squash muffins were advertised as a “perfect afternoon treat”.