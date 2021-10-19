Jamie Redknapp Marries Pregnant Girlfriend Frida Andersson In ‘Low-Key Ceremony’ In London

Jamie Redknapp and his pregnant girlfriend Frida Andersson have reportedly married in a low-key ceremony in central London. The beaming couple were spotted heading to Scott’s restaurant in Mayfair after getting hitched at Chelsea Registry Office, surrounded by 30 of their closest friends and family.

BerettaBeretta/Sims/Shutterstock Frida Andersson and Jamie Redknapp arrive at Scott's for their wedding party.

The former 48-year-old footballer and model, 37, have yet to speak publicly about their nuptials. Frida, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder white gown for her big day, while Jamie wore a navy suit for the occasion.

BerettaBeretta/Sims/Shutterstock Jamie Redknapp and Frida Andersson

Also spotted heading into the post-wedding celebrations at Scott’s was Jamie’s mum and dad, Sandra and Harry Redknapp. The presenter’s sons Charley and Beau, who he shares with ex-wife Louise, were also in attendance, according to reports.

BerettaBeretta/Sims/Shutterstock Harry Redknapp arrives at Scott's Restaurant