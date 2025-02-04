Janelle Monáe Criticises 'Fool' Nelly For Performing At Trump’s Inauguration

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Janelle Monáe had a lot to say about Nelly’s controversial decision to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration last month.

Footage of Janelle’s performance at a Grammys after-party on Sunday obtained by TMZ shows the actor and singer deeming Nelly a “fool” and urging him to “get a new attitude” in a short, expletive-laden speech.

“I used to like Nelly, but then he went to perform for Donald Trump,” they said during a rendition of Hot in Herre, Nelly’s 2002 hit.

Janelle added: “I care about women. I care about Hispanics. I care about Spanish people. I care about Mexicans ... I care about gay people.”

Noting that they “used to think [Nelly] was cool,” Janelle added: “I might be a little tipsy, but I know everything I’m motherfucking saying. Fuck you, Nelly!”

Janelle Monáe on the Grammys red carpet on Sunday evening Gilbert Flores via Getty Images

Janelle was an outspoken supporter of Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election.

As for Trump, the Grammy winner told celebrity news outlet Bossip in November ahead of the vote: “We cannot afford to have a country run by someone who is about themselves.”

“He’s a hateful person and he wants the rest of the world to exhibit that behavior and that is dangerous,” they added. “Kamala is about ‘we,’ where Trump is about ‘me.’ That’s the clear difference.”

As of Monday, Nelly had yet to respond publicly to Janelle Monáe’s comments. HuffPost has reached out to the rapper’s representative for comment but did not immediately hear back.

"I support the president of the United States, regardless of who's in office. Regardless, I respect the office," Nelly said of his decision to perform at President Donald Trump's inauguration last month. Jim Bennett via Getty Images

Nelly performed at the Liberty Ball, held shortly after Trump’s swearing-in, and appeared on a bill that also included country artists Jason Aldean and Billy Ray Cyrus. Both the president and first lady Melania Trump attended the event.

During an appearance on the Willie D Live podcast last month, Nelly acknowledged receiving criticism from fans after performing for Trump but nonetheless defended his decision.

“This isn’t politics. The politics, for me, it’s over. He won,” he said. “He’s the president. He’s the commander in chief of what I would like to say is the best country in the world.”

“If President Biden would’ve asked me to perform, I would’ve performed. If Vice President Kamala Harris would’ve won and asked me to perform, I would’ve performed,” he added. “I support the president of the United States, regardless of who’s in office. Regardless, I respect the office.”