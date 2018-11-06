‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star Dr Ranj Singh’s professional partner Janette Manrara had a tearful moment during Monday night’s ‘It Takes Two’, as she reflected on their time on the show.

Dr Ranj and Janette were sent home in Sunday night’s results show, after landing in the dance-off against Charles Venn and Karen Clifton.

The pair made an appearance on spin-off show ‘It Takes Two’ the following night, but it proved to be an emotional interview for Janette as she discussed their “bittersweet” exit, and watched a montage of their ‘Strictly’ highlights.

“It’s very bittersweet,” she said. “But I’d rather leave on an awesome high, feeling like we gave it our all, no regrets and we left happy, smiling.”