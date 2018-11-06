‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star Dr Ranj Singh’s professional partner Janette Manrara had a tearful moment during Monday night’s ‘It Takes Two’, as she reflected on their time on the show.
Dr Ranj and Janette were sent home in Sunday night’s results show, after landing in the dance-off against Charles Venn and Karen Clifton.
The pair made an appearance on spin-off show ‘It Takes Two’ the following night, but it proved to be an emotional interview for Janette as she discussed their “bittersweet” exit, and watched a montage of their ‘Strictly’ highlights.
“It’s very bittersweet,” she said. “But I’d rather leave on an awesome high, feeling like we gave it our all, no regrets and we left happy, smiling.”
Dr Ranj echoed her sentiments, noting: “I’ve been so lucky to dance with this incredible lady. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner.”
Following Dr Ranj and Janette’s exit, just nine couples remain in this year’s competition.
The ‘This Morning’ presenter had fallen towards the bottom of the leaderboard in the most recent live show just ahead of actor Danny John-Jules, who had been at the top just two weeks before.
He told Tess Daly after being sent home: “I can’t express how much this has meant to me. I have made friends for life.
“I’ve done something that I only could have dreamed of. I just want to say to anyone who ever dreams of this you can, you really can, ’cause I’m here and I’ve done it.”
‘Strictly Come Dancing’ continues on Saturday 10 November at 7pm on BBC One.