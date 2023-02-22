A Mysterious Metal Ball Washed Up On A Japanese Beach Has Been Dubbed 'Godzilla Egg'

A ball is seen on a beach in Hamamatsu, Japan. Twitter via via REUTERS

A huge metal sphere has been found on a beach in Japan – confounding locals and inspiring online conspiracists.

The ball, measuring about 1.5 metres in diameter, washed up on Enshu beach in the city of Hamamatsu on the country’s Pacific coast, according to reports.

It has prompted a number of theories about what the mysterious orb could be, with the crystal ball from the Dragon Ball manga series in the running.

The BBC reports that locals have even dubbed it “Godzilla egg”.

A mysterious metal ball spotted on a beach in Hamamatsu City this week prompted local police to scramble the bomb squad. A careful examination revealed it is not a threat -- but shed no light on what it actually is. pic.twitter.com/ytClWsP0bw — NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) February 21, 2023

Its appearance may have passed without much notice were it not for the recent feverish speculation over unidentified objects after the US shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon.

A more prosaic explanation is likely. Asahi News noted that the object has a form of a handle, which would allow it to be hooked to something else, meaning it could well be a mooring buoy – a floating alternative to an anchor.

